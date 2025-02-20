Innergex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Thursday reported profit of $23.8 million…

LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — LONGUEUIL, Quebec (AP) — Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INGXF) on Thursday reported profit of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Longueuil, Quebec-based company said it had profit of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 21 cents per share.

The renewable energy company posted revenue of $204.5 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $11.6 million, or 4 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $764.3 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INGXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INGXF

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.