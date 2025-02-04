InMode: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $82.8 million in its…

YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — YOKNEAM, Israel (AP) — InMode Ltd. (INMD) on Tuesday reported earnings of $82.8 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Yokneam, Israel-based company said it had profit of $1.14. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, were 42 cents per share.

The maker of cosmetic surgery devices posted revenue of $97.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $181.3 million, or $2.25 per share. Revenue was reported as $394.8 million.

InMode expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.95 to $1.99 per share, with revenue in the range of $395 million to $405 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INMD

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.