Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 24

Micropolis Holding – Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Network 1. Proposed NYSE symbol MCRP. Business: Dubai-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and related software.

RedCloud – London, 4.4 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Roth Cap. Clear Street. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RCT. Business: Operates a B2B platform for sellers of consumer goods in emerging markets.

Apimeds Pharmaceuticals – Hopewell, N.J., 4.5 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by D. Boral Capital. Proposed NYSE American symbol APUS. Business: Clinical stage biotech developing bee venom-based treatment for inflammation.

HW Electro – Tokyo, 4 million shares, priced at $4, managed by AC Sunshine Sec. Univest Sec.. Proposed NYSE American symbol HWEP. Business: Japanese retailer of electric light commercial vehicles.

NusaTrip – Jakarta, Indonesia, 2.7 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Cathay Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol NUTR. Business: Indonesia-based online travel agent spun out of Society Pass.

Basel Medical – Singapore, 2.2 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Cathay Securities. Proposed Nasdaq symbol BMGL. Business: Operates two medical clinics in Singapore.

FatPipe – Salt Lake City, .7 million shares, priced at $5.75-$7.75, managed by D. Boral Capital. Proposed Nasdaq symbol FATN. Business: Provides network software solutions for enterprises.

