Initial public offerings scheduled to debut next week

NEW YORK (AP) — The following is a list of initial public offerings planned for the coming week. Sources include IPO ETF manager Renaissance Capital, and SEC filings.

Week of Feb. 10

SailPoint – Austin, Texas, million shares, priced at $19-$21, managed by Morgan Stanley Goldman. Proposed Nasdaq symbol SAIL. Business: Provides identity governance software to enterprises.

Karman Space & Defense – Huntington Beach, Calif., 21.1 million shares, priced at $18-$20, managed by Citi Evercore ISI. Proposed NYSE symbol KRMN. Business: Makes mission-critical systems for defense and space programs.

Northpointe Bancshares – Grand Rapids, Mich., 8.8 million shares, priced at $16-$18, managed by KBW Piper Sandler. Proposed NYSE symbol NPB. Business: Michigan-based bank that offers loan and deposit services across the US.

Aardvark Therapeutics – San Diego, 5.9 million shares, priced at $16-$18, managed by Morgan Stanley BofA. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AARD. Business: Phase 3 biotech developing novel small molecule therapies for metabolic diseases.

RedCloud – London, 11 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Roth Cap. Clear Street. Proposed Nasdaq symbol RCT. Business: Operates a B2B platform for sellers of consumer goods in emerging markets.

Micropolis Holding – Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 5 million shares, priced at $4-$5, managed by Network 1. Proposed NYSE symbol MCRP. Business: Dubai-based developer of autonomous mobile robots and related software.

Odysight.ai – Omer, Israel, 2.5 million shares, priced at $8.50, managed by Benchmark. Proposed Nasdaq symbol ODYS. Business: Makes vision-based sensor systems for machine and infrastructure monitoring.

Aureus Greenway – Kissimmee, Fla., 3.8 million shares, priced at $4-$6, managed by Dominari Sec. Revere Sec.. Proposed Nasdaq symbol AGH. Business: Owns and operates two public golf country clubs in Florida.

HW Electro – Tokyo, 4 million shares, priced at $4, managed by AC Sunshine Sec. Univest Sec.. Proposed NYSE American symbol HWEP. Business: Japanese retailer of electric light commercial vehicles.

