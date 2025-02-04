Ingredion: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported net income of $95 million in…

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) — Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Tuesday reported net income of $95 million in its fourth quarter.

The Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.43 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.63 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.8 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $647 million, or $9.71 per share. Revenue was reported as $7.43 billion.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $10.75 to $11.55 per share.

