Ingevity: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Ingevity Corporation (NGVT) on Tuesday reported profit of $16.6 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the North Charleston, South Carolina-based company said it had profit of 46 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 95 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $298.8 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $430.3 million, or $11.85 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.41 billion.

