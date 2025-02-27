Infinera: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.3…

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Infinera Corp. (INFN) on Thursday reported a loss of $26.3 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were 3 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The communications equipment maker posted revenue of $414.4 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $150.3 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $1.42 billion.

