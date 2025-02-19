Independent Living vs. Assisted Living: What’s the Difference?

It might seem ironic, but transitioning to independent living or assisted living communities may be the best way to protect…

It might seem ironic, but transitioning to independent living or assisted living communities may be the best way to protect your independence in the long term.

Accepting some assistance allows you to focus on spending time with those you care about and enjoying your hobbies, rather than struggling to complete long personal care routines alone or manage household chores.

Independent living or assisted living are primarily available for seniors who don’t need extensive medical care or daily assistance. Learn more about the subtle differences between assisted living and independent living.

Differences Between Independent Living and Assisted Living

Both assisted living and independent living are levels of care for seniors for whom living on their own may no longer be manageable.

Dr. Iyad Houshan, chief medical officer at WellBe Senior Medical in Chicago, says there are many reasons for a senior to initially transition to an independent living or assisted living community, including:

— Downsizing

— Losing a spouse

— Becoming an empty nester

— Wanting more social interaction

— Aspiring for more stress-free travel due to less home and yard upkeep

1. Living spaces and community design

Independent and assisted living communities are designed to balance independence, comfort and care according to the needs of your loved one.

Independent living

Independent living provides a maintenance-free environment, often in the form of apartments, for seniors.

“Independent living is just that: living on your own without the need for daily living assistance,” explains Elizabeth Fandel, chief marketing and innovation officer at FellowshipLife, a provider of active adult communities and senior living services in Basking Ridge, New Jersey.

Assisted living

Assisted living, on the other hand, offers different types of rooms in a facility that resembles a luxury hotel. Common areas include dining rooms and activity rooms. Seniors live in private living quarters, but not separate apartments.

2. Levels of care

Care options for older adults are tailored for evolving needs, ranging from no assistance to moderate daily support.

Independent living

Independent living is for adults who don’t require as much support.

“Any short-term needs for activities of daily living must be arranged separately,” Houshan says.

Independent living offers assistance with instrumental activities of daily living, such as:

— Housekeeping

— Outdoor landscaping and maintenance

— Meal services

— Transportation

Assisted living

In addition to the above, assisted living communities also offer help with activities of daily living, such as:

— Getting in and out of bed

— Bathing

— Getting dressed

Some continuing care retirement communities (CCRC), or life plan communities, combine the care levels of independent living and assisted living, allowing seniors to age in place and transition seamlessly to a higher level of care.

3. Cost

The monthly cost of independent and assisted living varies depending on the community location and amenities.

Independent living

The nationwide median monthlycost of independent living is around $3,700 or more per month, according to December 2023 data from the National Investment Center for Seniors Housing and Care.

For those who enter independent living at a CCRC, the cost depends on the type of contract the resident selected when they moved in. For example, upon moving in, residents might pay an entrance fee and monthly fee that includes maintenance, taxes and amenities.

Should they need assisted living, the monthly fee remains stable, with a small cost of living adjustment increase, Fandel says.

Assisted living

Assisted living typically costs more than independent living due to the additional amenities and medical oversight.

According to Genworth Financial’s 2023 cost-of-care data, the median cost of assisted living is around $5,350 per month.

Rates vary depending on several factors:

— Resident needs, like requesting a private room

— Room size and style

— Level of luxury offered, like salons or entertainment

— Geographical location

4. Amenities

All assisted living and independent living communities provide amenities, but they vary by location.

Standard amenities you may find at both communities may include:

— Recreation areas, such as outdoor spaces, swimming pools or space to play games

— Social activities, such as arts and crafts, holiday celebrations or educational classes

— Three nutritious meals per day

— Barbershops and beauty salons

— Transportation

— Housekeeping and laundry services

Independent living

Independent living communities are often structured like apartment complexes, so living quarters are either apartment-like or detached homes, Houshan says. This way, residents can enjoy privacy and autonomy while maintaining access to amenities and social common areas.

Assisted living

Assisted living communities are usually structured as private rooms throughout a shared corridor, similar to a hotel.

Assisted living has the above amenities but will also have additional health care amenities, such as:

— 24/7 nursing supervision, including the ability to provide nursing care, like giving scheduled medications

— Assistance with activities of daily living

— On-site physical, occupational or speech therapists

— Medical providers to round and oversee resident health

5. Family involvement

In both independent and assisted living, families are invited and encouraged to visit their loved ones.

Independent living

Independent living residents have more autonomy to enter and leave the community to visit with family or friends. Residents may also invite loved ones into the community for social events, meals or for a visit in their private quarters.

Assisted living

In assisted living, caregivers, such as nursing assistants or nurses, interact with residents more frequently. Family members will be able to ask for health and mobility updates on their loved ones, such as “How is Mom walking today?” or “Has Dad’s new pain medication been helping?”

Many assisted living communities are still family-oriented, hosting family-centered activities and encouraging families to join during mealtimes or for a daytime visit.

How to Decide the Right Level of Senior Care

If you or your loved one is considering independent living or assisted living, consider touring multiple facilities to see which community best meets your loved one’s wants and needs.

When touring the facility, consider the following:

— Geographical location. Is the community close to family and friends who are most likely to visit?

— Tailored activities and amenities. A formerly avid hiker might appreciate walking paths, while a knitter would seek out consistent crafting activities and social events.

— Staff availability. Are staff eager to answer questions and help you and your family feel welcome?

Additionally, a primary care provider can perform a functional assessment to determine how independent your loved one is with their daily activities. Assisted living is a better option if they need more medical attention and assistance.

Explore Top-Rated Senior Living Communities With U.S. News & World Report

Choosing between independent living and assisted living depends on the needs of you and/or your loved one.

To help you find the best senior living communities, including independent living and assisted living, U.S. News analyzed data from nearly 400,000 resident and family survey responses in 2024. U.S. News surveyed over 3,500 senior living communities nationwide. The survey asked residents and family members about their satisfaction with aspects of the community such as safety, caregiving, management, staff, food and dining and activities.

Update 02/20/25: This story was previously published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.