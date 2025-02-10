Incyte: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $201.2 million. On…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Incyte Corp. (INCY) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $201.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Wilmington, Delaware-based company said it had profit of $1.02. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.43 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.53 per share.

The specialty drugmaker posted revenue of $1.18 billion in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.15 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $32.6 million, or 15 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $4.24 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INCY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INCY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.