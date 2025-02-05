Impinj: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Impinj Inc. (PI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $2.7 million in its fourth…

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 9 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 48 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 47 cents per share.

The provider of radio frequency identification products posted revenue of $91.6 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $92.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $40.8 million, or $1.39 per share. Revenue was reported as $366.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Impinj expects its per-share earnings to range from 6 cents to 11 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $70 million to $73 million for the fiscal first quarter.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PI

