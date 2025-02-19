Imax: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — MISSISSAUGA, Ontario (AP) — Imax Corp. (IMAX) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $5.3 million. The…

The Mississauga, Ontario-based company said it had net income of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 27 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 29 cents per share.

The entertainment technology company posted revenue of $92.7 million in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $104.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $26.1 million, or 48 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $352.2 million.

