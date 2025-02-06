Illumina: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $187 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Illumina Inc. (ILMN) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $187 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Diego-based company said it had net income of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 86 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 92 cents per share.

The genetic testing tools company posted revenue of $1.1 billion in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.08 billion.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $1.22 billion, or $7.69 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.37 billion.

Illumina expects full-year earnings in the range of $4.50 to $4.65 per share.

