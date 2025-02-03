Idexx: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $216.1 million.…

WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — WESTBROOK, Maine (AP) — Idexx Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) on Monday reported fourth-quarter profit of $216.1 million.

The Westbrook, Maine-based company said it had profit of $2.62 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.40 per share.

The Animal diagnostic and health care company posted revenue of $954.3 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $887.9 million, or $10.67 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.9 billion.

Idexx expects full-year earnings to be $11.74 to $12.24 per share, with revenue in the range of $4.06 billion to $4.17 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IDXX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IDXX

