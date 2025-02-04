Idex: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — NORTHBROOK, Ill. (AP) — IDEX Corp. (IEX) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $123.2 million. The…

The Northbrook, Illinois-based company said it had net income of $1.62 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.04 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.03 per share.

The maker of the Jaws of Life device and other engineered products posted revenue of $862.9 million in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $865 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $505 million, or $6.64 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.27 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, Idex expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.60 to $1.65.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $8.10 to $8.45 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IEX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IEX

