ICU Medical: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — SAN CLEMENTE, Calif. (AP) — ICU Medical Inc. (ICUI) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The San Clemente, California-based company said it had a loss of 97 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.11 per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $629.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $621.6 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $117.7 million, or $4.83 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.34 billion.

ICU Medical expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.55 to $7.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICUI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICUI

