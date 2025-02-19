Icon PLC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $260 million. The Dublin 18,…

DUBLIN 18, Ireland (AP) — Icon PLC (ICLR) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $260 million.

The Dublin 18, Ireland-based company said it had profit of $3.16 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $3.43 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.42 per share.

The contract research organization posted revenue of $2.04 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $791.5 million, or $9.53 per share. Revenue was reported as $8.28 billion.

Icon PLC expects full-year earnings in the range of $13 to $15 per share, with revenue in the range of $8.05 billion to $8.65 billion.

