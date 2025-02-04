Ichor Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (ICHR) on Tuesday reported a loss of $3.9 million in its fourth quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 12 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $233.3 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $233 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $20.8 million, or 64 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $849 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ichor Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 20 cents to 32 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $235 million to $255 million for the fiscal first quarter.

