ICF: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

RESTON, Va. (AP) — RESTON, Va. (AP) — ICF International Inc. (ICFI) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $24.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Reston, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.87 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.86 per share.

The consulting and technology services provider posted revenue of $496.3 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $494.1 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $110.2 million, or $5.82 per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, ICF expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.70 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $480 million to $500 million for the fiscal first quarter.

