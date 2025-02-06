ICE: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $698 million. On…

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — IntercontinentalExchange Group Inc. (ICE) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $698 million.

On a per-share basis, the Atlanta-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.52 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.49 per share.

The owner of the New York Stock Exchange and other stock markets posted revenue of $3.03 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.32 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported profit of $2.75 billion, or $4.78 per share. Revenue was reported as $9.28 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ICE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ICE

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.