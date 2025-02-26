Icahn Enterprises: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — SUNNY ISLES, Fla. (AP) — Icahn Enterprises L.P. (IEP) on Wednesday reported a loss of $96 million in its fourth quarter.

The Sunny Isles, Florida-based company said it had a loss of 19 cents per share.

The diversified holding company posted revenue of $2.56 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $436 million, or 94 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $10.02 billion.

