Ibotta: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Ibotta Inc. (IBTA) on Wednesday reported net income of $76.2 million in its fourth quarter.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of $2.27 per share.

The digital company that offers consumers rewards and rebates posted revenue of $98.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $68.7 million, or $2.56 per share. Revenue was reported as $367.3 million.

For the current quarter ending in March, Ibotta said it expects revenue in the range of $80 million to $84 million.

