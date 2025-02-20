Iamgold: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.2 million. The Toronto-based company…

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — Iamgold Corp. (IAG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter profit of $86.2 million.

The Toronto-based company said it had net income of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 10 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 13 cents per share.

The gold and niobium mining company posted revenue of $469.9 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $819.6 million, or $1.52 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.63 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on IAG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/IAG

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.