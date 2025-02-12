IAC: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $199 million in…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — IAC Inc. (IAC) on Tuesday reported a loss of $199 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of $2.39.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 9 cents per share.

The Y posted revenue of $989.3 million in the period, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $936.4 million.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $539.9 million, or $6.49 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.81 billion.

