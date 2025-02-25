Hyster-Yale: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported profit of $10.3 million in its fourth quarter.…

CLEVELAND (AP) — CLEVELAND (AP) — Hyster-Yale, Inc. (HY) on Tuesday reported profit of $10.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Cleveland-based company said it had net income of 58 cents. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, were $1.47 per share.

The maker of lift trucks and aftermarket parts posted revenue of $1.07 billion in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $142.3 million, or $8.04 per share. Revenue was reported as $4.31 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HY

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.