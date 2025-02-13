Hyatt Hotels: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported a loss of $56 million in its…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Hyatt Hotels Corp. (H) on Thursday reported a loss of $56 million in its fourth quarter.

The Chicago-based company said it had a loss of 58 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 42 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 68 cents per share.

The hotel operator posted revenue of $1.6 billion in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.63 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.3 billion, or $12.65 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.65 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on H at https://www.zacks.com/ap/H

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.