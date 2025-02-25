Huron Consulting: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34 million.…

CHICAGO (AP) — CHICAGO (AP) — Huron Consulting Group Inc. (HURN) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $34 million.

On a per-share basis, the Chicago-based company said it had net income of $1.84. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.90 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.52 per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $399.3 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $388.4 million, which also beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $381.3 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $116.6 million, or $6.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.49 billion.

Huron Consulting expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.58 billion to $1.66 billion.

