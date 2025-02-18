Huntsman: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Monday reported a loss of $141…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Huntsman Corp. (HUN) on Monday reported a loss of $141 million in its fourth quarter.

The The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 82 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 25 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The chemical company posted revenue of $1.45 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

For the year, the company reported a loss of $189 million, or $1.10 per share. Revenue was reported as $6.04 billion.

