Huntington Ingalls: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. (HII) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $123 million.

On a per-share basis, the Newport News, Virginia-based company said it had profit of $3.15.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.28 per share.

The shipbuilder posted revenue of $3 billion in the period, also missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.03 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $550 million, or $13.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $11.54 billion.

