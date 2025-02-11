Humana: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $693 million in…

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Humana Inc. (HUM) on Tuesday reported a loss of $693 million in its fourth quarter.

The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had a loss of $5.76 per share. Losses, adjusted for asset impairment costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.16 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $2.26 per share.

The health insurer posted revenue of $29.21 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $29.12 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $28.82 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $1.21 billion, or $9.98 per share. Revenue was reported as $117.21 billion.

Humana expects full-year earnings to be $16.25 per share.

