Hudson Pacific: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Hudson Pacific Properties Inc. (HPP) on Thursday reported a key measure of profitability in its fourth quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Los Angeles-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $15.5 million, or 11 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 10 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $167 million, or $1.18 per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Los Angeles, posted revenue of $209.7 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $208.7 million.

For the year, the company reported funds from operations of $77.4 million. Revenue was reported as $842.1 million.

