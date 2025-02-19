HudBay Minerals: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

TORONTO (AP) — TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.2 million. On…

TORONTO (AP) — HudBay Minerals Inc. (HBM) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $21.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Toronto-based company said it had net income of 5 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 18 cents per share.

The mining company posted revenue of $584.9 million in the period, beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $576.2 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $76.7 million, or 20 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.02 billion.

