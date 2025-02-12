HubSpot: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.9 million. On…

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — CAMBRIDGE, Mass. (AP) — HubSpot Inc. (HUBS) on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter profit of $4.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Cambridge, Massachusetts-based company said it had net income of 9 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $2.32 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The cloud-based marketing and sales software platform posted revenue of $703.2 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Ten analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $673.7 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $4.6 million, or 9 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $2.63 billion.

For the current quarter ending in March, HubSpot expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.74 to $1.76.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $697 million to $699 million for the fiscal first quarter.

HubSpot expects full-year earnings in the range of $9.11 to $9.19 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.99 billion to $3 billion.

