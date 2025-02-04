Hubbell: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $197 million. On…

SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — SHELTON, Conn. (AP) — Hubbell Inc. (HUBB) on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter earnings of $197 million.

On a per-share basis, the Shelton, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $3.64. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $4.10 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.02 per share.

The electrical products manufacturer posted revenue of $1.33 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.4 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $777.8 million, or $14.37 per share. Revenue was reported as $5.63 billion.

Hubbell expects full-year earnings in the range of $17.35 to $17.85 per share.

