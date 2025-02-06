Hub Group: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income…

OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — OAK BROOK, Ill. (AP) — Hub Group Inc. (HUBG) on Thursday reported fourth-quarter net income of $24.3 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oak Brook, Illinois-based company said it had profit of 40 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 48 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 48 cents per share.

The transportation management company posted revenue of $973.5 million in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.02 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $104 million, or $1.70 per share. Revenue was reported as $3.95 billion.

Hub Group expects full-year earnings in the range of $1.90 to $2.40 per share, with revenue in the range of $4 billion to $4.3 billion.

