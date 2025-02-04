H&R Block: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of…

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — H&R Block Inc. (HRB) on Tuesday reported a loss of $243.4 million in its fiscal second quarter.

The Kansas City, Missouri-based company said it had a loss of $1.80 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $1.73 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.53 per share.

The tax preparer posted revenue of $179.1 million in the period, also falling short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $182.8 million.

H&R Block expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.15 to $5.35 per share, with revenue in the range of $3.69 billion to $3.75 billion.

