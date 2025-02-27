HP: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — PALO ALTO, Calif. (AP) — HP Inc. (HPQ) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $565 million.

On a per-share basis, the Palo Alto, California-based company said it had profit of 59 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 74 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 75 cents per share.

The personal computer and printer maker posted revenue of $13.5 billion in the period.

For the current quarter ending in April, HP expects its per-share earnings to range from 75 cents to 85 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $3.45 to $3.75 per share.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on HPQ at https://www.zacks.com/ap/HPQ

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.