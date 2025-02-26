Howard Hughes Holdings: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Wednesday reported earnings of…

THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Howard Hughes Holdings Inc. (HHH) on Wednesday reported earnings of $156.3 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had net income of $3.12. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were $3.25 per share.

The land developer posted revenue of $983.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $197.7 million, or $3.96 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.75 billion.

