How Your Citi Card Can Help You Score Tickets to See Beyoncé

Get ready to saddle up. Beyoncé is about to hit stages all around the world as she goes on her Cowboy Carter Tour. The superstar announced her tour less than 24 hours before the Grammy Awards, where her 2024 album, “Cowboy Carter,” took home the award for best country album and the highly coveted album of the year. While The Cowboy Carter Tour is expected to sell out quickly, Citi cardholders have an advantage when it comes to securing a seat in a stadium full of members of The BeyHive.

Before tickets go on sale to the public on Feb. 14 and after Ticketmaster’s BeyHive Presale on Feb. 11, tickets will be available exclusively to Citi cardholders. Presale access will be available to anyone with a Citi credit or debit card. Citi business cards are not eligible. Presale access begins on Feb. 12 at noon local time and ends on Feb. 13 at 11 a.m.

To try to score tickets, cardholders will need to visit Citi Entertainment and navigate to the Cowboy Carter tour page once the presale starts. You’ll then be redirected to a Ticketmaster page, where you’ll enter the first six digits of your Citi credit or debit card number to gain entry to the presale. There is a limit of six tickets per eligible card.

Keep in mind, you must use an eligible Citi credit card with the Visa or Mastercard logo or a Citibank debit card with a Mastercard logo to complete your purchase.

If you don’t have a Citi card and want to apply for one to access the presale, Citi offers several cards, like the Citi Custom Cash® card. If you’re approved and Citi can instantly verify your identity, you’ll receive an instant card number with a portion of your full credit limit. You will have access to your full credit line when you receive your physical card.

Citi is the official sponsor of The Cowboy Carter Tour, which follows Beyoncé’s Renaissance World Tour in 2023. She made history with “Cowboy Carter” when she became the first Black woman to win the award for best country album at the Grammys, shortly followed by her winning album of the year for the first time.

If you’re looking for the best Citi card to use to purchase tickets, check out these options:

Citi Cash Back Cards

— Citi Custom Cash® Card

— Citi Double Cash® Card

Citi Rewards Cards

— Citi Rewards+® Card

— Citi Strata Premier? Card

Citi Student Card

— Citi Rewards+® Student Card

Citi Secured Card

— Citi® Secured Mastercard®

