How Trump’s Mass Deportations Could Lower the Social Security Trust Funds

On his first day in office, President Donald Trump signed a flurry of executive orders, including one aimed at “the efficient and expedited removal of aliens from the United States.” It calls for the Department of Homeland Security to expand its reach and deport “removable aliens” in every state.

Those efforts have run into obstacles — most notably a lack of detention space and funding — but if successful, mass deportations could have unintended consequences. For one, they could mean less money for already meager Social Security trust funds.

Effect of Deportations on the Trust Funds

According to the Pew Research Center, approximately 8.3 million “unauthorized immigrants” were part of the U.S. workforce in 2022. That number represents 4.8% of the country’s workforce.

The Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy estimates these workers paid nearly $100 billion in taxes during 2022, including $25.7 billion in Social Security taxes.

Taken in context with all Trump’s proposed tax and immigration policies, eliminating these 8.3 million workers from the country could bump up the depletion date of the Social Security

trust funds by two years to 2031, the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget says.

However, the impact could depend on how deportations take place. “Is that in one fell swoop or is that 1 million a year?” asks Richard McWhorter, private wealth advisor and managing partner at SRM Private Wealth in Beverly Hills, California. “We don’t know the ramifications of the things he’s talking about.” That’s partly because the specifics of the president’s deportation plan haven’t been detailed.

The president has no initiative to transition these workers to legal employment. “They don’t have a path to citizenship right now,” according to Martha Shedden, co-founder and president of the National Association of Registered Social Security Analysts.

Social Security Dilemma: Not Enough Workers

Social Security has been providing regular payments to retirees since 1940. However, in 2033, the program’s Old-Age and Survivors Insurance Trust Fund is expected to run out of reserves and will only be able to pay 79% of scheduled benefits. When combined with the reserves from a separate trust fund for disability claims

, the program can continue to make full payments until 2035.

“The baby boomers are drawing from it, and fewer people are putting into it,” explains McWhorter.

In 1940, nearly 160 workers paid into the Social Security system for every person receiving benefits. By 1950, that ratio had dropped to 16.5 workers per beneficiary, and now there are roughly 2.7 workers per Social Security recipient.

A dropping fertility rate in the U.S. means the number of children being born in the country each year is not enough to support the number of people receiving Social Security benefits, particularly in light of today’s longer lifespans. However, immigration might solve this problem.

In fact, net immigration will drive population growth in the U.S. after 2040, according to a 2024 report from the Congressional Budget Office. In that year, the nation’s fertility rate is expected to drop to a point at which population growth would be negative without the addition of immigrants.

For this reason, some say deporting workers already living in the U.S. without legal permission. Many pay a significant amount of taxes, including payroll taxes, that help boost the Social Security trust fund balance.

“We really need to do something to fix our immigration system,” says Michael Coon, associate professor of economics at the University of Tampa. “There is no reason why these people should not be allowed to live and work here in the U.S.”

How Immigrants Lacking Permanent Legal Status Work in the United States

It is difficult to tally exactly how many immigrants are currently living in the country illegally. However, the Center for Migration Studies estimates their number to be 11.7 million as of 2023. That is based on data from Census Bureau surveys.

While the news seems rife with stories of crimes committed by immigrants, those cases aren’t representative of the reality of most people who are in the country illegally, according to Coon.

“Most undocumented immigrants live and work in the U.S. and have normal lives like everyone else,” he says.

Approximately half of all undocumented people have been in the country for 10 years or more, Coon notes. And the Migration Policy Institute estimates that nearly a quarter of unauthorized people in the U.S. have been here for more than 20 years.

The question becomes: How does someone in the country illegally work and support themselves for so long?

“They would have some sort of paperwork that may or may not be legal,” Coon says.

Some may work for cash payments while others obtain jobs using fake Social Security numbers. In the latter case, these workers are then assessed payroll taxes for Social Security and Medicare and may also be paying federal and state income taxes.

“If you look, there are many workers who do put money into the Social Security system, (and) they will never be able to access benefits,” McWhorter says.

That’s because even though they are paying into the Social Security system, their number is invalid and cannot be used to claim benefits. Because different agencies oversee taxes and immigration status, these workers may avoid detection.

“The IRS is looking for compliance with federal tax laws,” Shedden says. “Immigration services have a different directive.”

