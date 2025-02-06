How to Write a College Essay

College application essays are where you can demonstrate your writing skills and let your unique voice shine. “They’re such an…

College application essays are where you can demonstrate your writing skills and let your unique voice shine.

“They’re such an amazing and crucial opportunity to really shape how admissions officers perceive you beyond just the numbers and the accolades,” says Liz Doe Stone, president of admissions consulting firm Top Tier Admissions. “Ideally, it can also showcase what excites you, what you love to learn about, your enthusiasm for a particular subject or an experience.”

Here’s what you need to know about crafting a strong college application essay.

Getting Started on the College Essay

Start working on essays the summer before your senior year, experts say. This allows time to work through multiple drafts before college application deadlines, which can be as early as November for students applying early decision or early action.

You can review each college’s essay requirements online, checking topics and word limits. Many students start with the Common App, a platform accepted by more than 1,000 schools, where they choose from seven essay prompts. Students can submit that application to multiple schools.

Another option is the Coalition Application, which is accepted by more than 130 schools and allows students to choose from six essay prompts.

Some colleges also ask applicants to submit supplemental essays explaining why they’re interested in a particular school or academic field. These tend to be shorter and more focused than the main essay.

How Long Should a College Essay Be?

Common App essays should be 650 words or fewer, while Coalition Application essays should be 500 to 650 words.

Institution-specific supplemental essays are typically around 250 words.

You’ll want your essay to make a good impression and boost your chances of being accepted by colleges, but you have only several hundred words to make that happen.

That pressure may be amplified because some colleges remain test optional — meaning that ACT and SAT scores will be considered if submitted but aren’t required — and some don’t consider such scores at all. While some admissions experts suggest that means more attention will be paid to other parts of an application, like the essay, each college has its own priorities.

“Being test optional hasn’t changed how we use essays in our selection process, and I wouldn’t say that the essay serves as a substitute for standardized test scores,” Niki Barron, associate dean of admission at Hamilton College in New York, wrote in an email. “A student’s academic preparation for our classroom experience is always front and center in our application review process.”

How to Pick a College Essay Topic

You usually have several broad, open-ended essay prompts to choose from. Successful essays focus on a specific experience, hobby or quirk that reveals something personal, like how you think, what you value or what your strengths are.

You can also write about something that illustrates an aspect of your background or identity, or a time you demonstrated leadership. These types of essays typically stand out to admissions officers, experts say.

It’s most important to write a thoughtful essay that tells a story that gives insight into who you are, and tells admissions officers something they don’t already know. It should make them eager to get to know you more, says Pierre Huguet, CEO and founder of admissions consulting firm H&C Education.

Stone suggests picking an experience that’s meaningful to you, then sharing specific anecdotes to show that. For example, if you’re passionate about history, you might write about a formative experience volunteering at a local historical society or museum, she says.

Writing the College Essay

Experts say essays should be concise, coherent, unique, honest and accurate, with vivid details or anecdotes.

If you’re struggling to get started, experts suggest outlining the essay first. Next, focus on the opening sentence — a hook that should grab the reader’s attention and let them “dive into the action,” Stone says.

“You really want to make sure it serves the essay,” she says. “You don’t want a hook that feels too canned or kitschy or overly produced. It has to lead in organically to the rest of the essay.”

Stone offers an example of a strong hook from the essay of a student she worked with:

“At family gatherings, my aunts and uncles comment on my posture (too slouchy), the way I dress (too masculine), and the way I laugh (too loud).”

“The essay goes on to focus on this student’s volunteer work with a local women’s organization, where she supported single mothers who were entrepreneurs,” Stone says. “She also used this essay to highlight her journalism experience and wrote about reproductive rights in her region.”

You should write in the voice you’d use to discuss meaningful topics with someone you trust, experts say. It’s also wise to avoid exaggerating, as that can lose a reader’s trust, as well as unnecessary adverbs and adjectives.

How to Consider the Affirmative Action Ruling In College Essays

The Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling against college admissions policies that deliberately consider an applicant’s race has made many students feel unsure of how to approach their essays, experts say.

However, the ruling doesn’t prohibit students from writing about how their race has affected them. For example, for a student from an immigrant family, sharing their racial and cultural background may be essential to understanding their identity and values, so could be included in an essay.

Schools have become creative in essay prompts to allow students to include information on their race and identity, Stone says.

Editing the College Essay

Admissions officers use essays to gauge writing skills, so you should submit top-notch work with strong editing, experts say.

An effective essay shows rather than tells, using examples and description, Huguet says — and you should avoid the temptation to connect dots for the reader.

“Let your readers come to their own conclusions,” he says. “If your story is effective, they’ll come to the conclusions you want them to.”

After you’ve edited your essay, experts recommend getting outside editing help. Some services cost, but local libraries, high schools and community organizations may offer free editing services.

Khan Academy, a free online education platform, has videos and other content to guide you through the essay writing process. Colleges may also have free resources, Barron notes.

You can also ask teachers, family, peers and school counselors for help polishing your essay. Huguet recommends prioritizing quality over quantity when it comes to feedback — too many perspectives can become counterproductive. It’s best to seek out individuals who are experts in the writing process, he says.

And while proofreading is fair game, having someone else write the essay is not. Proofreaders should also not change the tone of the essay. Stone suggests applicants should read their essay out loud to make sure it’s true to their voice.

“If there’s a turn of phrase or something that feels unnatural or a word that they wouldn’t say in day-to-day life, chances are that this isn’t an essay that’s working well,” she says. “It’s not capturing the way in which they express themselves.”

Stone says even though students often stress about the essay in particular, it’s not the only thing college admissions officers look at.

“The essay works best when it complements the rest of the application, reinforcing the story told through transcripts, activities and recommendations,” she says. “It should also convey your love of learning, genuine curiosity and authentic interest, offering admissions officers insight into what excites and motivates you beyond just achievements on paper.”

Update 02/07/25: This story was published at an earlier date and has been updated with new information.