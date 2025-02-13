How to Support a Child in Crisis

Mental health should be considered an essential part of every child’s overall health care. However, all too frequently, this component…

Mental health should be considered an essential part of every child’s overall health care. However, all too frequently, this component is overlooked or underresourced despite the enormity of the mental health challenges facing America’s young people.

Currently, an estimated one in five, or 20%, of children in the United States experience a mental health problem. Typically, these can involve anxiety, depression, ADHD or behavioral problems among other challenges, says Kimberly Hoagwood, professor emeritus in the department of child and adolescent psychiatry at the New York University Grossman School of Medicine and NYU Langone’s Hassenfeld Children’s Hospital.

And as those children become young adults, these problems become more prevalent. Within the 18 to 25 age bracket, one in three young adults experience a mental health problem.

“These numbers have shifted, they have gone up, they have not gone down, despite all that we know,” Hoagwood says. “Suicide is (now) the second leading cause of death among young people ages 10 through 35.”

Hoagwood was part of a panel of nationally recognized experts who shed light on this important topic during U.S. News & World Report’s virtual event “Innovating to Take On the Nation’s Pediatric Mental Health Crisis.” This event was part of Transforming Pediatric Healthcare, a series developed with support from Children’s Health and its flagship hospital, Children’s Medical Center Dallas.

The panelists offered detailed advice on how to head off mental health problems early as well as how to address crises. Their overall message: Help is out there, and you are not alone in navigating these issues. Here’s where to begin.

Resources for Children Experiencing Mental Health Issues

Your family doctor

“Start with your primary care physician, your pediatrician, and they can channel you into the other places where care can be acquired,” says Dr. John Constantino, a board-certified child and adolescent psychiatrist, as well as the chief of Behavioral and Mental Health at Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta. Constantino is also a professor in the department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at the Emory University School of Medicine. “I really advocate for starting with your pediatrician. It is their business to understand the mental health liability of a child.”

If you need more immediate help, call your pediatrician’s office, explain your child’s situation and ask for advice. If your child isn’t in crisis, you may be able to reach out through your health portal or schedule an in-person appointment.

Schools

Many schools have resources available for students experiencing mental health issues. While guidance counselors and resource officers aren’t trained mental health professionals, they often have connections to those who are, as well as to support groups and other options.

If you are unsure where to go, “ask your school counselor or your teacher,” says Dr. James Norcross, professor of psychiatry and chief of the Division of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry at UT Southwestern Medical Center and division director of Psychiatry at Children’s Health.

A counselor or nurse can also connect your child with in-school resources, like yoga or mindfulness clubs, extracurricular activities, sports teams and more that can help improve a child’s mental health.

Telemedicine resources

For students who may not be able to travel to a psychiatrist’s or therapist’s office for care, telemedicine can be a great option for ongoing care. Depending on your insurance and the particular therapist or practice, it’s possible that this virtual care could be inexpensive or free.

Norcross, who also oversees the Texas Child Mental Health Care Consortium Programs for UT Southwestern, cites the Texas Child Health Access Through Telemedicine (TCHATT) program as an example of this, which provides free telemedicine services for students.

The program “allows us to provide care through virtual means, to schools, and the referrals come from the schools themselves,” says Norcross.

For some children, seeing a mental health provider remotely from a safe place like their own home can feel more comfortable than going into an office.

Crowdsourcing help for children

With all of these great resources, don’t forget the power of recommendations and advice from trusted friends and family. Dr. Ron-Li Liaw, chair of the Pediatric Mental Health Institute at Children’s Colorado, calls this “crowdsourcing.”

From conversations with neighbors to Facebook groups, you’ll find recommendations for resources and professionals. It’s important to do your homework, though. Especially when considering recommendations from social media, Liaw emphasized the importance of doublechecking them against “other national resources that have been vetted for quality.”

Online resources

There are many other virtual resources available for parents and caregivers, which can provide great information about warning signs and symptoms, connect you with local mental health professionals and suggest education opportunities via webinars, videos and podcasts.

Hoagwood’s recommendations include:

— National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI)

— Mental Health America

— National Federation of Families

— Family-Run Executive Director Leadership Association

— Active Minds

— Youth MOVE National

Resources for Children in Crisis

As noted, if you think your child may harm themselves or someone else, you should immediately call 911 or 988, or take the child to the emergency room. Do not leave a young person in crisis alone.

Local hospitals

Just like you’d go to the ER for a broken bone or another injury, your local children’s or general hospital is the place to go if your child is experiencing a mental health crisis.

Go to “your hospital emergency room if it’s a crisis, especially if it’s off hours,” says Norcross.

An emergency room will be open all hours of the day, every day of the year. Doctors there can provide immediate care. This may involve treatment, assessment of a child’s symptoms, and referral to a mental health provider. While this may not immediately address the root cause of the problem, it can help stabilize the situation while a plan is put in place. When the emergency room refers you to a mental health professional or recommends next steps, it’s important to follow that plan to prevent another crisis.

Call centers

The 988 mental health crisis help line is available 24 hours a day, and you can call or text this number to access help. Trained professionals on the phone can help caregivers navigate a mental health situation with a child and provide resources and support for the future.

You can also encourage a young person to make use of this resource directly. Accessing professional help through a text conversation might make them more comfortable.

A call center will not, however, be able to prescribe medications nor provide long-term treatment. For that, you will have to tap into other counseling sources mentioned above.

Bottom Line

For a child experiencing a mental health crisis, if they may be a danger to themselves or others, local hospital emergency rooms and call centers can provide urgent, 24/7 help and they should never be left alone until they are out of danger.

For children who have less urgent mental health needs, there are a plethora of resources out there to help parents and caregivers ensure that a mental health problem does not escalate into a crisis.

