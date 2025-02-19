How to Stock a Homeowner Preparedness Kit

Between catastrophic emergencies like the Los Angeles wildfires and weather-related events in other parts of the country, home-repair and disaster-response…

Between catastrophic emergencies like the Los Angeles wildfires and weather-related events in other parts of the country, home-repair and disaster-response specialists agree that homeowners should have a preparedness kit at the ready for when the unexpected hits.

Whether it is an emergency-kit backpack, weatherproof document bag or an all-purpose storage bin, putting together a practical grouping of items that will help take care of your home and family is smart and can be cost effective in the long term, experts say.

“A well-stocked emergency kit ensures you have the tools to protect your family, address immediate needs and recover quickly,” says Peter Duncanson, a disaster specialist based in Arlington, Tennessee and vice president of training and development at ServiceMaster Brands.

“The New Year is a perfect time to evaluate and enhance your home-safety measures, and having emergency supplies on hand is a critical step,” Duncanson says. “Think of it as an investment in your home and family’s safety — it’s far better to have supplies ready than to be caught off guard when the unexpected happens.”

Keep a Paper Trail

One important item Duncanson says many people overlook is a portable, waterproof container that holds copies of vital documents, such as insurance policies, medical records and property deeds. These documents are key to navigating recovery and rebuilding, he says.

“For homeowners, including proof of homeownership or recent photos of your property can streamline insurance claims,” Duncanson says. “It’s also helpful to add a list of emergency contacts, such as your insurance agent or local restoration experts, so you’re not scrambling for numbers in a crisis.”

What Every Household Needs

Courtney Klosterman, a home-insights expert at Hippo Home Insurance in New York, says every emergency-prep kit should contain life’s essentials for at least three days, such as one gallon of water per person and one half-gallon per pet. A three-day supply of nonperishable food and a manual can opener are also vital.

Other must-have items include a generator, first-aid kit, flashlights as well as batteries, a multipurpose tool and scissors, cell-phone chargers, cleaning wipes and garbage bags, gloves, matches, sleeping bags and blankets, and additional clothes.

“It’s important to have a good idea of what your family would do in the case of an emergency. Knowing where you would go, what you would take from your home, whom you would call and even how you would evacuate your furry friend ahead of time can save you valuable moments during an emergency and reduce stress,” Klosterman says.

Duncanson also recommends having a battery-powered radio for receiving news and weather alerts, reflective emergency blankets for signaling in emergencies, and carbon monoxide and smoke detectors.

How to Store an Emergency Kit

Duncanson says emergency supplies should be stored in a durable, waterproof container in an easily accessible location. Homeowners might choose a front hall closet or an area in or near the garage so you can find the kit quickly during an evacuation. Homeowners with multiple levels could have more than one kit inside and a smaller kit in the car ready to go.

“To ensure everything is ready when needed, set a reminder to check and update your kit at the start of each year — replace expired items, refresh documents and review your family’s emergency plan,” Duncanson says.

Klosterman says families should have an emergency binder in an easily accessible location that holds emergency contacts, important documents, financial information, pet emergency information, reunion locations, medical records and home floor plans.

Additionally, says Adam Hamilton, CEO of REI Hub in Richmond, Virginia, make sure you store what you can online or digitally.

“If there is anything that is highly likely to get ruined by weather, it’s paper. Digital copies stored on a cloud platform so that they can be securely accessed from anywhere won’t be ruined by rain, fire, mud or wind,” Hamilton says.

Prepare for Claims

Homeowners should review and update any insurance coverage before disaster strikes, says Kingsley Greenland, director of mortgage risk analytics at Verisk Extreme Event Solutions in Boston. After a weather emergency, it is crucial to document property damage with photos, videos and notes.

“Because demand for insurance and repair services surges after natural disasters, early provision of necessary information — including value and age of damaged items as well as any receipts — is recommended,” Greenland says.

Shawn Galloway, CEO of ProAct Safety in Houston, suggests conducting annual risk assessments to look for potential or specific natural disaster risks around your home and in your area.

Just because a natural disaster hasn’t happened to you or your region before doesn’t mean it never will, he says. “As someone whose home is located in an area that should have never flooded but did in Hurricane Harvey in Houston, trust me, it can,” Galloway adds.

“Educate yourself on what is available in the market and the different types of insurance coverage available for natural disasters to determine the best options for your needs,” Galloway says.

“Consult with your current insurance provider to review and understand the extent of coverage provided and excluded by your current policies to ensure they adequately reflect the value of your assets,” Galloway says. “Inquire about additional coverage options available like specialized insurance, policy add-ons and endorsements specific to your area’s disaster risks.”

Conduct a Family Meeting

In addition to an emergency kit, your family must be on the same page. Talk with your family beforehand about a plan and what to do if an emergency occurs again, says Steve Leasure, vice president of operations for Rainbow Restoration, a Neighborly company in Waco, Texas.

“Along with assembling essential supplies, take time to create an evacuation and communication plan for your family. These plans should include mapped-out evacuation routes, meeting points, and emergency contacts to reduce confusion during a crisis,” Leasure says. “By planning ahead, you’ll be better equipped to handle emergencies calmly and efficiently.”

