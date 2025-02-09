How to Save Money on Groceries When You Live in a Food Desert

If you live in an area where fresh, nutritious groceries are hard to find, you’re not alone. According to a…

If you live in an area where fresh, nutritious groceries are hard to find, you’re not alone. According to a 2025 U.S. Department of Agriculture report, between 17.1 million and 53.6 million people in the U.S. live in food deserts, depending on how the tract is measured

To meet the official criteria, an area must be classified as a low-income census tract, and residents must live a certain distance from a large grocery store. In urban environments, this distance is at least one mile, while in rural communities it’s more than 10 miles.

Does that mean you have to overpay or go too far to obtain healthy food? Not at all. Here are several methods you can use to save money on groceries without sacrificing your health — no matter where you live.

Explore Bodegas for Frozen and Canned Foods

While large chain supermarkets sell a wide array of garden-fresh fruits and vegetables as well as meat and seafood, you may face challenges if one isn’t close or getting there isn’t convenient.

Head to a corner store in your neighborhood. Sometimes called bodegas, these small retailers offer a variety of snacks, from chips to ice cream.

But look deeper, says Gisela Bouvier, a dietitian from Punta Gorda, Florida. Many also carry shelf-stable healthy options like whole-grain products, canned goods and even frozen produce or meats.

“There may be fewer items compared to more ultra-processed foods, but when searching the aisles and freezers more closely, you may be surprised as to what you can find,” she says.

“Frozen fruits and vegetables are harvested at the peak of their season and just as nutritious as fresh produce,” Bouvier adds. “They’re usually more affordable and last months longer than fresh produce.”

Check out the canned goods, too. “Beans, vegetables, tuna, chicken and jarred veggie or tomato sauces can be great staples,” Bouvier says.

To keep it healthy, look for items with minimal sodium and added sugars.

Have the Supermarket Come to Your Door

When supermarkets aren’t nearby, bring them into your kitchen.

Marc Mezzacca, the Madison, New Jersey-based founder and savings expert at CouponFollow, said in an email that shoppers should check out web-based portals like Thrive Market (a membership-based service that sells discounted organic groceries) and Amazon, which has partnered with two major supermarket chains, Whole Foods and Lucky.

You’ll find plenty of wholesome foods at decent prices. For example, a Caesar salad kit from Lucky is just $3.50, and a pint of Whole Foods blueberries is only $3.99.

Or, go straight to the source. You can usually order from major supermarket chains like Publix, Albertsons and Safeway, then schedule a delivery to your home.

“Some websites have a reduced shipping fee for a minimum purchase, and thus, it can become a feasible option for purchasing healthy staples and not break the bank,” Mezzacca said.

For example, Safeway charges around $3.95 for orders over $150, but you should still come out ahead with online coupons it typically includes on its website.

Consider Sustainable Delivery Options

Depending on your location, you may have access to a number of online delivery services that specialize in selling perfectly good food that would otherwise go to waste.

Misfit Markets, based in California, sells grocery items at prices that are, on average, 40% lower than those found in traditional supermarkets.

Imperfect Foods sells fresh produce and other healthy items in virtually every ZIP code in the U.S., and it offers weekly and biweekly delivery subscriptions.

With the Flashfood app, you can order everything from fresh produce to meat at up to 50% off typical prices.

More in the mood for prepared food? In towns and cities across the country, the app Too Good To Go enables you to order unsold or undelivered meals from participating restaurants at half price or less.

Buy in Bulk Whenever Possible

Some of the best deals available are found at membership-based wholesale clubs like Costco. These retailers sell all kinds of healthy groceries at extremely low prices.

For example, five dozen eggs at Costco may be about $20 whereas a dozen eggs at Vons can be around $7.50, and potentially a few dollars more than that at a bodega.

This is where planning comes into play, though, both with recipes and transportation. You can go to one of these wholesale clubs once a month and purchase items to parse out over the weeks or to transform into multiple dishes.

If you don’t have a way to get to the wholesale club or don’t have a membership, ask people in your social circle if they do and if you can tag along.

Once there, concentrate on staples that won’t spoil if you have them around for a while.

“Buy oats, rice, pastas, beans, lentils and nuts in large increments,” Bouvier says. “They can be purchased in bulk at lower prices.”

Peruse Free Pantries

If cash is extremely tight, head over to a food pantry (also called food banks). They exist all over the country, but are most prevalent in low-income communities. They may be run by nonprofit agencies like the Salvation Army or religious organizations.

These places allow people to shop from the stocked shelves without having to pay. Some let you pick up free boxes of food or will even deliver them to your home. The items can be somewhat random, but often include fresh produce and basics such as bread, pasta and milk.

With a little creativity you can prepare gourmet meals that nourish as they satisfy, says Maricel Gentile, chef and owner of Maricel’s Kitchen in East Brunswick, New Jersey.

“As an example, myself and other chefs participate in the Middlesex County Dine Below The Line and support Replenish, which is our county food bank system,” Gentile says.

“For the Dine Below the Line dinner, we served our guests a meal that could be prepared for just a few dollars. We used ingredients that were readily available at the local food bank. My meal included shumai dumplings, Filipino chicken adobo and fruit salad, all of which I made from scratch,” she adds.

Shop Straight From the Source

When local growers and other food purveyors get together in one space to sell their products, you can come out ahead with the freshest food for very little money. To get the best deals at farmers markets, however, plan on waiting it out.

“Vendors will, at times, drop pricing towards closing, in that they’d rather sell goods at a lower price than have them sit and go to waste,” Mezzacca said.

Community-sponsored agriculture (CSA) programs also have programs that include freshly harvested produce and fruits for purchase at a reduced price.

Many farms provide convenient drop-off locations, particularly in small rural communities and towns. Local Harvest operates all over the country, so plug your ZIP code into the locator to find participating farms.

Explore Dollar Stores

Almost all communities in the U.S. have retailers that sell items for a few bucks. If a dollar store is near you and you haven’t checked out its grocery section, go now.

Instead of turning your nose up at these discount retailers, Mezzacca believes they are an opportunity worth exploring.

“Most have frozen fruits and vegetables and even healthy snacks at a lot less expense in relation to traditional grocery stores,” he said.

Some, like Dollar General, even post recipes with the ingredients you can find in the store.

The prices can certainly be compelling. At Dollar Tree, for instance, a 10-ounce jar of peanut butter is only $1.25, as is a 1-pound bag of brown rice. Just be sure to read the sell-by dates, so you can use what you buy before it expires.

You Can Eat Well for Less No Matter Where You Are

Although a large supermarket that offers healthy options in your neighborhood may be the most convenient way to fill your kitchen, it’s hardly the only method. There’s no reason to stay in your food desert and be stuck with low-nutrition items or higher than necessary prices. Alternatives abound.

