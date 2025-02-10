How to Prevent Medical Errors

True or false? A trip to the doctor’s is guaranteed to make you feel better. The answer is false, unfortunately,…

The answer is false, unfortunately, as all-too-common issues like medical errors can send patients home feeling worse than when they entered — or, make them unable to leave at all.

Medical errors are the third leading cause of death in the United States, and refer to a range of mistakes made in health care settings including incorrect diagnosis, incorrect dispensing of medications and problems in surgery.

Types of Medical Errors

Countless errors can occur in health care settings. Some types of medical errors include:

— Diagnostic errors

— Medication errors

— Surgical errors

— Device and equipment errors

— Hospital-acquired infections

— Falls

— Communication errors

Diagnostic errors

Diagnostic errors refer to mistakes made when diagnosing a patient’s condition or ailment. This can include an incorrect diagnosis, such as a doctor mistaking the patient’s condition for something it is not, or a missed diagnosis, such as a doctor neglecting or ignoring signs of a problem.

“While all medical errors are concerning, diagnostic errors stand out as particularly alarming due to their high prevalence and severe consequences,” says John Fitch, an Ohio-based personal injury lawyer and founder of The Fitch Law Firm, which recently led and invested in an analysis on medical errors in the U.S. health care system.

The analysis found that diagnostic errors are responsible for injuries in approximately 3.9 million patients each year. It also found that 7% of Americans who are misdiagnosed each year — about 12 million total — go on to experience a permanent injury or death.

According to report’s findings, diagnostic errors may result from:

— Rushed consultations

— Inadequate testing

— Miscommunication among medical teams

Medication errors

Medication errors refer to mistakes in the prescription medication process. Some examples of medication errors include:

— Your doctor writes you an incorrect prescription, such as writing down the wrong medication or the wrong dose.

— Your doctor writes you a correct prescription, but puts another patient’s name on it — or vice versa.

— Your pharmacist dispenses you an incorrect prescription.

— Your pharmacist dispenses you another patient’s prescription.

Medication errors are common — according to The Fitch Law Firm’s report, over 100,000 medication errors occur each year — and can have lethal consequences.

“Medication errors can be particularly worrisome because they can go unnoticed until it is too late,” Fitch says. “A single mistake in dosage or drug interaction can result in an overdose, allergic reaction, organ failure and even fatalities in some cases.”

Surgical errors

Surgical errors are medical errors that occur during a surgery. Some types of surgical errors include:

— Operating on the wrong patient

— Leaving foreign objects, such as surgery tools, inside the body after a surgery

— Wrong site surgical errors, which are when a surgeon operates on an incorrect body part during the procedure

More than 4,000 surgical errors occur annually in the U.S., according to The Fitch Law Firm’s analysis.

Device and equipment errors

Device and equipment errors can include design flaws or malfunctioning of a medical device or tool, as well as problems that ensue from mishandling the device or user errors. For devices that are implanted into the body, such as pacemakers or defibrillators, or inserted into the body, such as catheters or feeding tubes, improper placement can also result in a medical error.

Hospital-acquired infections

Hospital-acquired infections, also known as nosocomial infections, refer to infections acquired during a patient’s hospital stay. Hospital-acquired infections have a variety of causes including:

— Poor hand hygiene of hospital staff

— Improper placement of devices for patients

— Improper wound care

— Lack of antibiotic stewardship

Studies on nosocomial infections have associated these with risks of mortality and morbidity among patients, as well as an increased financial burden on health care systems. Researchers have also described hospital-acquired infections as a “failure of the system.”

Falls

Vulnerable patients can be prone to falling in hospital settings, particularly if they are above the age of 65 or dealing with side effects of an injury or surgery. While hospital workers can help prevent falls in hospitals, some workers are undertrained and some settings are understaffed, which can increase the chances for falls.

Communication errors

Communication errors can include mistakes in written or spoken communications among medical professionals or with their patients. Information that has been communicated incorrectly is a medical error, as is information that has been left out and not passed on to necessary recipients.

How to Prevent Medical Errors

Medical errors are more than just mistakes. They can be life-altering — or ending — tragedies. And while some medical errors can be blamed on the incompetent actions of a single doctor, medical errors as a whole have more systemic influences.

That being said, medical errors are unlikely to go away by firing one bad surgeon or lazy pharmacist. Change will require group action from many medical departments and outside sources of health care funding, like the U.S. government.

Addressing checks and balances in the medical workflow

Multi-step medical processes, such as ensuring that multiple doctors and computer systems verify a procedure or medication’s accuracy, can be essential safeguards in reducing the occurrence of medical errors.

Dr. Kanwar Kelley, a board-certified otolaryngologist and cofounder and CEO of Side Health, says that most medical errors — regardless if they are diagnostic errors, medication errors or surgical errors — can be linked to issues in medical processes or workflows.

Establishing safeguards for error prevention

One well-known model for preventing medical errors is the Swiss cheese model, which helps to establish multiple layers of safeguards to stop mistakes from slipping through the cracks — or cheese holes — of the health care system.

Kelley explains that the Swiss cheese model operates around the idea that, “if you have 100 pieces of Swiss cheese, each one of those pieces may have its own individual four or five holes. If you start stacking piece on top of piece on top of piece, you’re going to end up with an impermeable barrier.”

He adds that while one person or computer system may make an error, “if you work as a team and you stack your resources together, those holes should be plugged as you stack up the slices of cheese.”

While following this model can increase success and reduce chances of error-based disasters, it isn’t fool-proof either.

“Even with that, bad things can still happen unfortunately, and we do see that time and time again,” Kelley says.

Increasing funding for health care — and health care safety initiatives

In addition to internal safeguards, increased funding of health care systems and support for safety initiatives could reduce chances of medical errors.

The Fitch Law Firm found that states with the highest rates of medical errors, like Louisiana and Wyoming, had fewer resources for health care quality control, lower hospital ratings and more staff shortages than states with low rates of medical errors, like Hawaii and Connecticut. In contrast, Hawaii and Connecticut have invested in “comprehensive safety training, stricter oversight and better hospital infrastructure to lessen these concerns,” Fitch says.

“The disparity highlights the need for nationally consistent safety standards to ensure patients receive high-quality care, regardless of location,” he adds.

Is AI Catching or Creating Medical Errors?

Increased use of technology and artificial intelligence in the U.S., and in health care specifically, has varying impacts on medical error risks. Kelley notes that AI can at times act as an additional checkpoint to catch a potential medical error, while at other times can cause or support the formation of an error.

When it comes to medical records, Kelley says he’s seen the entire gamut of technology changes — from pen and paper to hybrid paper-computer systems to entirely electronic.

With increased use of technology, he says medical systems have “eliminated some of the problems with handwriting legibility and incomplete orders, but replaced them with a lot of other checks and balances in the electronic medical record system.”

Kelley adds that these technologies can be overwhelming for doctors in a hurry, who may override virtual alerts in hopes of completing their tasks more quickly. When used accurately, however, they can help slow the doctor down to ensure they do not make a mistake.

Another concern with technology, specifically AI, in the medical space is that “AI is only as good as the information being fed to it,” Kelley says.

“If the order is placed on the wrong patient, AI isn’t going to know that,” he explains — or rectify a mistake that has already been inputted. “There are limitations to what AI can do, and there are limitations to what human beings can do.”

As a result, Kelley says it’ll be important to build “robust systems” that allow humans and technology to work together and enhance each other, rather than rely on itself.

How Patients Can Advocate for Error-Free Health Care

If you or a loved one have experienced a medical mistake, you may have lost trust in the health care system or feel powerless within it.

“A lot of errors are very hard for a patient to identify and respond to, just simply because they don’t have the medical knowledge themselves,” Kelley says. “A lot of the time, you’re putting the trust of your care into your health care professionals and the health care team.”

While it is not a patient’s responsibility to prevent a medical error from occurring, it is always a good idea to ask questions about your treatment and stay as informed as you can about recommendations regarding your body.

“The more involved that you can be, the more literate that you can be about your own individual medical conditions,” Kelley says. “Where that fails, if you can list a friend or family member to be another set of eyes and ears, I think that also helps.

How to Prevent Medical Errors originally appeared on usnews.com