How to Prepare for Your Online Degree Program

Before you dive into an online degree program, experts recommend a few steps to prepare for the academic journey you’re…

Before you dive into an online degree program, experts recommend a few steps to prepare for the academic journey you’re about to embark on. Depending on the subject, you should be ready to spend a considerable amount of time studying virtually.

The first thing you should do to prepare for an online degree is get ready mentally for rigorous learning, says Kelley Bolden Bailey, dean of FAMU Online at Florida A&M University.

“An online degree takes another level of dedication because … even with you interacting online, there’s a lot of self-discipline,” she says. “Understanding what you’re getting into, where you want to go, what your goal is for your online education, and then seeking out an institution is important.”

Here are five ways experts recommend students prepare for an online degree program.

Research the Best Area of Study for You

Many students have a hard time picking a major, and some later change their major, which can add to the cost of college and the time it takes to finish.

So it’s important to do your homework before selecting an online program, says Jeff Morgan, an associate provost who oversees online programs at the University of Houston in Texas.

“Students really need something that fits them and provides quality education, and that’s going to depend upon the area they want to go into and the services that the school offers,” he says.

[Read: Tips for Deciding Whether Online College Learning Is Right for You]

Visiting a school’s campus isn’t necessary, but connecting with students in your desired program and researching their feedback is important, Morgan says.

“If you go on Amazon to buy a product, what’s the first thing you do? You look at the reviews, right? You try to get information about what other people think about that product. There are always people who are willing to share their experiences.”

Attach Yourself to an Academic Adviser Quickly

It’s vital to connect with an academic adviser before starting a program, especially a graduate program.

An academic adviser is helpful not only for selecting the courses you should take each term, but for continuous planning, because online graduate programs “have a through line working towards a capstone or thesis,” says Robert Voelker-Morris, interim director for the Office of the Provost’s UO Online division of the University of Oregon, which offers online graduate programs.

Voelker-Morris says advisers can address students’ current needs and discuss possible skill levels to help them understand what an online course would demand versus an in-person course.

It’s also very important to be in contact with the course instructor if you have questions and to familiarize yourself with the syllabus, he says.

If you’re applying for readmission to a school to finish your degree online, it’s vital to contact the academic adviser in the unit, the college, or the school where you want to complete your degree, Bailey says.

“An adviser will be able to review your transcripts, ensure that you’re on the correct curriculum so that you are completing the courses that you need to complete, and you don’t have to worry about trying to navigate that process on your own,” she says.

You should share your prior educational experience and be clear about your personal circumstances, like if you’re working full or part-time and how much time you can dedicate to studying, Morgan says.

“That’s the only way that an adviser can give you a reasonable timeline of completion,” he says. “A student will also find out about technical requirements, program costs and the availability of financial support.”

[Read: How to Decide Between Full-Time, Part-Time Online Degrees]

Push Yourself to Attend Online Orientations

The best way to connect with an academic adviser is through a program’s online orientation, experts say.

“That’s where you’re going to see the academic leadership of the program that you want to join, where you’re going to meet all of the players, everyone who will be able to help and support you as a student through your online journey,” Bailey says.

Online orientations give you a clear picture of the program’s expectations and a chance to ask questions about the curriculum.

“It’s not until you’re in that situation that sometimes you think about questions that you maybe wish you’d asked earlier, or you suddenly realize there’s a question you need an answer to. Orientation provides a great opportunity for that,” Morgan says.

Know About Class Setup and Technical Requirements

It’s important to understand the equipment you’ll need and learn about the semester structure of the program, Morgan says, as colleges vary.

You’ll need to know whether courses will be offered synchronously — when your class is learning together in real time with an instructor — or asynchronously, when you’ll use online lectures and reading material on your own schedule. For synchronous courses, you’ll need to know about possible schedule flexibility, especially if you’re working.

You’ll also need to learn about testing and assessment, Morgan says. “How will that occur? Will tests be proctored live online? How will they be handled? That’s important to know.”

[Read: How to Select an Online College or University]

In regards to technical equipment, find out if a prospective school has specific requirements about the capability of the computer you plan to use.

Also, “depending upon whether you’re going to be using certain types of software, how much memory it needs to have, and what sort of processing speed it needs to have,” Morgan says.

Check for Scholarships

Bailey says scholarships for students in online degree programs are increasing. She suggests checking out foundations for prospective schools, like the FAMU Foundation, which has portals where you can search various scholarships and their criteria.

Popular online degree programs at FAMU are nursing, public health, and the master’s of business administration in the School of Business and Industry, where there are scholarships, Bailey says.

Morgan recommends checking a school’s website for possible financial support. The University of Houston offers scholarships tailored for students in online programs, like merit-based scholarships and endowed scholarships.

Voelker-Morris says Oregon encourages its online graduate students to look into UO-based and external scholarship and funding opportunities, and students in any program may apply for Division of Graduate Studies scholarships through the school’s website. The university also has scholarships for online graduate degrees in popular fields like sports product management and psychology.

“Like much of our online support,” Voelker-Morris says, “we want to make sure to give those online the same opportunities as any student at the University of Oregon.”

More from U.S. News

11 Online Learning Trends to Know Now

7 Time-Management Tips for Online College Students

10 Things Employers Think About Your Online Degree

How to Prepare for Your Online Degree Program originally appeared on usnews.com