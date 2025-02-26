How to Modify the Kitchen for Aging in Place

Given the high cost of assisted living facilities and the known benefits of staying within one’s community, a growing number…

Given the high cost of assisted living facilities and the known benefits of staying within one’s community, a growing number of older Americans are opting to age in place — meaning continue to live independently in their current homes rather than move. In 2022, a University of Michigan survey found that remaining in their homes for as long as possible is important to 88% of adults aged 50 to 80.

A late 2024 AARP report echoes this sentiment. It found that 75% of U.S. adults aged 50 and older want to stay in their current homes as they age and 73% hope to stay in the communities they know and love.

For this reason, it pays to support loved ones looking to age in place. But a big part of that may involve the right home improvements. And given the amount of time people tend to spend in their kitchens, you may want to focus on that room when mapping out a renovation budget.

The good news, though, is that some of the kitchen modifications you might make to age in place may be fairly low-cost — or even free. Here are some tips for making a kitchen more adaptable to folks who are aging.

Identify How You Use The Kitchen

Modifying a kitchen for aging in place has the potential to cost a fair amount of money. Before you start spending on updates or mapping out a budget, Lakelyn Eichenberger, a gerontologist and caregiver advocate at Home Instead, an Honor Company in Omaha, Nebraska, says the first thing you should do is evaluate how you use your kitchen.

Specifically, you’ll want to ask these questions:

— What kitchen gadgets do you use the most?

— Do you have adequate workspace to prepare meals?

— Are there any obstacles in the way?

“You may be surprised that you don’t have to make significant changes to the kitchen to make it functional and to allow you to continue cooking as you get older,” Eichenberger says.

Make Commonly Used Items More Reachable

Older people can get hurt easily by climbing on stepstools to access hard-to-reach items and falling as a result, or by bending over and pulling or straining a muscle. That’s why Eichenberger says, “An easy modification is to move items that the person most frequently uses to the shelves closest to the counter and to areas that are the easiest for an older person to reach.”

For example, Eichenberger says microwaves are sometimes placed above the stove, which could make it challenging to use. “You could consider moving the microwave to the counter for easier access,” she says.

Eichenberger also points to pots and pans, which are often stored down low or up high.

“You could install hooks in the walls for pots and pans that are frequently used so that they are at arm’s reach, or move them to a shelf that is closer to counter height.”

Update Your Lighting

The better you are able to see when you’re in the kitchen, the less likely you may be to get injured. That’s why Eichenberger says, “Consider if there is an opportunity to increase the light wattage for more visibility, which can allow for a better view of what you’re cooking or chopping.”

Eichenberger also suggests installing under-the-counter lighting, including battery-operated push lights, as well as additional overhead lighting. The key is to increase visibility all around.

Invest in the Right Kitchen Tools

Investing in the right tools could make the kitchen experience safer overall and less frustrating during meal prep.

As Eichenberger says, “For an older adult with arthritis, it can be challenging to open a jar or hold a piece of food steady while chopping. If you search online for ‘arthritis friendly kitchen tools’ or ‘adaptive kitchen tools,’ you will see a number of helpful items that don’t cost a lot.”

Make Sure Kitchen Pathways Are Clear

Eliminating trip hazards is an important step toward making a kitchen more suitable for someone aging in place. Eichenberger suggests removing kitchen rugs or under-sink mats, which could cause a walker or cane to get stuck, leading to a fall.

It’s also important to make sure there’s enough space to navigate the kitchen. If it’s a narrow space and there’s not enough room for a walker, you may need to do some construction to push out cabinets or remove a center island to build out the needed space.

Lower the Countertops

Some people might struggle to stand on their feet for longer periods of time as they age. So the ability to prepare food while seated is important, especially for those who have issues with balance.

That’s why Tony Bianchi, Strongsville, Ohio’s franchise owner of House Doctors, says that lowering countertops is often an important part of modifying a kitchen for an older person. He suggests installing countertops at a lower height (specifically 28 to 34 inches) to make them accessible from a seated position.

Install Nonslip Flooring

Kitchens, by nature, tend to see their fair share of spills. Bianchi says it’s important to invest in nonslip flooring materials to prevent accidents.

“This is especially important in areas prone to spills, like near the sink and stove,” he says.

Some modern hardwood floors are treated with slip-resistant finishes, so that’s one avenue to consider. Ceramic tile is another good option for kitchen flooring, and as a bonus, it’s easy to clean.

