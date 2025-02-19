As consumers become increasingly aware of the challenges our planet is facing, a growing number are starting to adopt a…

As consumers become increasingly aware of the challenges our planet is facing, a growing number are starting to adopt a more sustainable mindset when it comes to their living spaces.

In a March 2024 survey by the National Association of Realtors, the real estate professionals surveyed say that 5% of their clients are very interested in sustainable home features, while 40% are somewhat interested. And in an April 2023 survey by America At Home Study and Kantar, 46% of respondents say that a home that minimizes the environmental impact is important to their personal wellness.

One area of the home where sustainability may be overlooked, though, is the basement.

Because finishing a basement tends to come with a built-in set of challenges, such as water damage concerns and minimal natural light, it can be difficult to design a basement that lends to maximum sustainability.

Making that effort could help reduce your energy bills once your basement is finished andomake your home more marketable and valuable once the time comes to sell it. With that in mind, here are a few ways you can make your basement more sustainable, whether it’s finished already or you’re looking to turn an unfinished space into a usable living area.

Choose the Right Flooring

It’s etassential to choose the right basement flooring, knowing that these parts of the home may be more prone to flooding than others. That’s why Prasanna Lachagari, design director/partner at SDI Architecture in Boston, recommends sustainable flooring — specifically, a natural stone or porcelain tile. If that doesn’t work for your budget, she recommends a manufactured or engineered floor that does not need to be adhered and contains a large percentage of recycled materials.

“Moisture will degrade adhesive materials, allowing for the floor material to pop up,” she explains. While linoleum is a great green product, since it usually requires gluing, she adds it’s not the most practical choice for a basement floor.

Integrate Natural Elements

Lachagari is a fan of incorporating natural elements into a basement for both sustainability and aesthetics.

“Personally, I love a focus on biophilic design,” she says. “For a basement, I might try a graywater system to recycle water from sinks into a decorative indoor plant wall. Then, with those green walls made up of live plants, maybe build in a rainwater collection system.”

Lachagari says e usfng reclaimed materials and biophilic design gives a basement character and significantly reduces its carbon footprint. As a bonus, if you choose the right materials and prioritize those that address the moisture issue, “you can easily go decades without having to deal with any additional basement work.”

Consider Wool Insulation

Adding insulation to a basement is a great way to reduce energy costs. Although basements often do a good job of staying cooler than the rest of the house in the summer, thee can become chilly in the wintery The proper insulation could result in less heat usage, which is better for the planet and your wallet.

Andrew Legge, CEO of Havelock Wool in Reno, Nevada, suggests using sheep wool insulation in particular.

“Unlike traditional materials, sheep wool is renewable, nontoxic and naturally flame-resistant, offering hard-to-beat health and environmental benefits,” he says. “Wool insulation also absorbs and releases moisture, preventing mold and significantly enhancing indoor air quality.”

Invest in the Right Window Treatments

Basement windows tend to be smaller than the windows you’ll find in the rest of the house. Despite that, they can be a sbignificant source of heat loss and energy inefficiency, says Jocelyne Galaviz, director of training and design at Bloomin’ Blinds in Plano, Texas. That’s why she insists it’s important to choose the right window treatments for your basement — ones that limit your energy use.

“Opt for window treatments specifically designed for insulation to help prevent drafts and heat transfer, maintaining a stable temperature in the basement year round,” she says. “Options like cellular shades, thermal lined drapes and insulating shutters can reduce heat loss by up to 40%, lowering energy use and cutting costs.”

Galaviz also recognizes that basements often struggle with limited natural light. To address this, consider dual purpose window treatments. These typically include a sheer fabric that allows natural light in, coupled with a darkening fabric that provides insulation.

“Dual purpose window treatments let homeowners balance natural light while minimizing UV exposure and heat loss, such as dual layered shades or solar shades with drapery. This reduces the need for artificial lighting during the day, lowering electricity use,” she says.

Buy the Right Furniture

Creating a sustainable basement isn’t just a matter of choosing the right fixtures, flooring and insulation. The right furniture can also mtake a space more environmentally friendly, says Amy Granger, director of marketing at Dania Furniture and Scandinavian Designs in Boise, Idaho.

“Sustainability isn’t just a trend. It’s a shift toward creating a home that reflects a responsible lifestyle,” she explains. “Choose furniture made from sustainably sourced materials.”

Also, make sure the furniture you choose doesn’t contain chemicals that are harmful to the environment. Certain flame retardants and finishes, for example, can contribute to air pollution, so do your research before furnishing your space.

Install a Dehumidifier

Basements are naturally susceptible to dampness and humidity. Installing a dehumidifier is a simple way to protect your investment and help ensure that the sustainable features you’ve installed last. A dehumidifier might also improve the air quality of your basement, making it a more comfortable space to spend time in.

