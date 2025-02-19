How to Freeze Your Credit

In 2023 there were more than 2.6 million fraud reports and 1 million identity theft reports filed through the Federal…

In 2023 there were more than 2.6 million fraud reports and 1 million identity theft reports filed through the Federal Trade Commission.

If you’re concerned about someone stealing your personal information and opening up credit accounts in your name, freezing your credit — sometimes called a security freeze — can offer some protection and peace of mind.

Learn more about what a credit freeze actually does, how to request one and if it’s the right move for you.

What Is a Credit Freeze?

Consumers have credit reports with three credit bureaus — Experian, Equifax and TransUnion. Lenders and other institutions request to look at these reports when you apply for credit to determine if you meet their qualifications.

If you place a credit freeze on those files, it means you are putting a limited block on your credit history, says Rod Griffin, senior director of consumer education and advocacy at Experian.

“So, if a person steals your identity and applies for credit, it prevents the lender from accessing the credit report,” he says.

Once a creditor can’t view your credit, it essentially means that the application will be denied. If you are trying to apply for credit, you can lift the freeze and then replace it as needed.

Griffin notes that there are a number of exemptions to a freeze, including reviews by your existing lenders for employment or insurance purposes, for preapproved credit offers or for law enforcement inquiries.

Credit Freeze Vs. Fraud Alert

A credit freeze involves putting a block on your credit reports, whereas a fraud alert is more like flagging your file. “A fraud alert is asking the bureaus to please verify my identification before granting credit in my name,” Griffin says.

When you submit a fraud alert to one credit bureau, it will notify the other two for you. There are two main types:

— A regular fraud alert: If you believe you are a fraud victim or may be, you can place a fraud alert, which lasts for one year. It will also remove you from prescreened offers, Griffin says.

— An extended fraud alert: If you have evidence that you were a fraud alert victim and you file a police or FTC report, you can request an extended alert that lasts for seven years.

There is also a special active-duty alert for members of the military that runs for one year.

Credit freezes are more of an extreme measure, Griffin says, since they lock down your reports until you unfreeze them. Note that you don’t need to be a fraud victim to take this step.

How to Freeze and Unfreeze Your Credit

“The administrative process to unfreeze is easy enough as long as the consumer maintains good records,” says Robert Siciliano, a cybersecurity expert and CEO of Safr.Me.

That means setting up an account with the credit bureaus online or via their mobile apps with a username, passcode and two-factor authentication if available.

“It’s no different from logging into social media or anything else,” Siciliano says.

Once you’re logged in, you can generally freeze or unfreeze with the tap of a button, Griffin says.

Follow these steps to set up a credit freeze online:

1. Create an online account with the credit bureaus if you don’t already have one.

2. Once you have a login, navigate to each of the bureau’s credit freeze pages and follow the prompts:

— Experian

— Equifax

— TransUnion

Make sure to freeze your credit on all three credit bureau sites. “In order to effectively freeze one’s credit, it is necessary to freeze at all three bureaus independently,” Siciliano says. And remember to unfreeze before you apply for new credit. Just head back to the same pages where you placed the freeze to unfreeze.

If you’re not tech savvy, you can also request a freeze (or unfreeze) by phone:

— Experian: 888-397-3742

— Equifax: 888-298-0045

— TransUnion: 800-916-8800

Or, you can put in a freeze request by mail, but this process can take up to three business days.

Should You Get a Credit Freeze?

Getting a credit freeze is a personal decision and it can’t hurt if you’re concerned about fraud. Just don’t be lulled into a false sense of security, Griffin says.

“A credit freeze is only triggered if someone steals your identity and uses it to apply for new credit,” says Griffin. “If you’re doing it to prevent identity theft, it won’t do that,” he says.

So, it prevents anyone from opening a new account that involves the lender doing a hard inquiry on your credit report. But someone could still steal your identity and then use it to open an account if there is no credit check involved, or they could potentially make a fake ID with it or set up fake online profiles, etc.

For example, it can’t prevent someone from stealing your mail, your information being accessed in a data breach or someone opening an account that doesn’t require a credit check.

“You should not feel like you’re safe just because you’ve frozen your credit file. You still need to remain diligent and careful,” Griffin adds.

However, if you’ve had an ongoing or recurring fraud issue or if you’re an older person who is not looking to apply for new credit or rarely uses credit, a credit freeze is certainly worthwhile, Griffin says.

Siciliano, like many security experts, is a big proponent of credit freezes for all consumers, given that they are free to do and relatively easy to remove and add back.

“Everybody should eat, sleep, brush their teeth, be nice to each other and get a credit freeze,” he says.

Whether you choose to do so or not, safeguarding your identity should still include regularly monitoring your accounts and your credit reports, practicing smart password management and shredding paper documents with sensitive information.

“A credit freeze is always a tool on the table for you,” says Griffin. “It’s a matter of using the right tool for your concerns.”

