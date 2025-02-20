How to Follow Expiration Dates for Medications

Foods, medication and even makeup have expiration dates. Maybe you’ve been cleaning out your medicine cabinet and wondered if you…

Foods, medication and even makeup have expiration dates. Maybe you’ve been cleaning out your medicine cabinet and wondered if you should hold on to a certain oral or even topical medication even though it’s past its prime.

It might seem wasteful to throw away recently expired medication, but there are real risks to using a medication past its expiration date.

Expiration dates for medications aren’t always uniform, but one thing is clear: The FDA doesn’t support using medications beyond their expiration date.

Why Do Medications Have an Expiration Date?

Medications have expiration dates because there’s a certain window of time that research confirms that a medicine is still safe and effective, says Andrew Maiorini, vice president of clinical programs for PerformRx, a pharmacy benefits manager that is part of AmeriHealth Caritas.

If you use a medicine outside of that time window, it may not work as effectively, or it could cause side effects depending on the type of medication.

“When a medication degrades, it may produce toxic compounds that can cause patients to experience unintended side effects,” says Allison L. Hill, director of professional and regulatory affairs for the American Pharmacists Association.

Poor storage of a medication also influences how long it will work effectively. Unless instructed otherwise, it’s best to store medicines in a cool, dry place away from children and pets.

“Although studies have shown that some drugs maintain potency after the expiration date, using pills or tablets after that date isn’t recommended as consumers have no way of knowing if there is FDA-approved potency data that supports using a specific drug for an extended period of time,” says Henry Cohen, dean and professor at Touro College of Pharmacy in New York City.

Where to Find the Medication Expiration Date

When you buy a new medication, it’s a good idea to check the expiration date.

On a prescription medicine filled at the pharmacy, look at the label placed on the container. You’ll likely see something that says “Exp”, “Discard after” or similar phrasing. It will be followed by a date written in month/date/year format. This is the expiration date.

On an over-the-counter medication, the expiration date is typically stamped onto the packaging. If the expiration date is given as a month and year (say, December 2025), the expiration date is the last day of the indicated month.

You may have to search for the expiration date on the bottom, side or top of the packaging, Hill says. It may not be readily obvious.

Over-the-counter medications also typically have lot numbers that appear near the expiration date.

“Lot numbers are generally identified by the abbreviation “LOT” and are important, especially during medication recalls or any activity that may require traceability,” says Ugo Nwachukwu, a pharmacy manager for Walmart in Alexandria, Virginia. The LOT number is different from the National Drug Code number, which will appear after the letters “NDC” on a medication.

How Medication Expiration Dates Work

There’s no uniform guideline as to how long it’s safe to use a medication once it’s made. “It all depends on several factors, including the type of medication, storage conditions and packaging,” Nwachukwu says.

Generally speaking, both prescription and non-prescription medicines will have an expiration date that’s one to five years from the date of manufacturing. However, topical or liquid medications often degrade faster because they’re more prone to microbial contamination, Nwachukwu says. The same principle applies to products for the eyes, nose and ears, Cohen says.

When a medication is dispensed at a pharmacy, medications are generally given a one-year expiration date from that time.

If the medication is compounded (a formulation created specifically for a patient), there is usually a “Beyond Use Date,” or BUD, instead of an expiration date. It may be anywhere from a few days to 180 days depending on the ingredients used to make the compounded medication.

Sometimes, a medication may have two expiration dates when it’s dispensed in the original bottle from the manufacturer, according to Nwachukwu. In this case, there may be an expiration date from the manufacturer on the bottle that is more than one year. At the same time, the pharmacy is required to put a one-year expiration date on the label.

If the medication has been stored and handled consistently as recommended by the manufacturer, it may be safe to follow the manufacturer-given expiration date, Nwachukwu says.

Not all medications are stored in a proper way, and that can affect how long they will work as they should. “Expiration dates are determined using optimal storage conditions, but they don’t take into account temperature extremes from postal delivery or storage in bathrooms and kitchens where humidity, steam and high temperatures can reduce their potency,” Cohen says.

If you’re unsure about an expiration date or for how long you can use a medication, ask your local pharmacist for help.

Using Expired Medications in Special Populations

Pharmacists and the FDA recommend avoiding the use of expired medications, and this is especially important to follow with children, older adults and those with compromised immune systems. There are a few reasons why:

— Children can grow a lot over a year or during a timeframe in which a medication may expire. “It’s much more likely that a child will not require the same dose as when the prescription was initially written. Weight-based dosing may need to be adjusted,” Maiorini says.

— With their inquisitive nature, children may want to play with or ingest medications. This is always a danger, but it’s even riskier with expired medications.

— Temptation also may arise for antibiotics and prescription pain medication. “Self-diagnosing and self-treatment is a significant risk,” Maiorini says. “Having a medicine cabinet full of ‘old’ medications makes this more likely.”

— Any risks that come from expired medications could be compounded in these special population groups.

Getting Rid of Expired Medications

It’s a good idea to go through your medicine cabinet at least once a year to check for expired medications. Once you check medication dates and realize you have some expired medications, you’ll want to dispose of them safely. Read the drug packaging for guidance on the best way to get rid of any medication that’s past its prime or won’t be used. Here are some ways to dispose of those drugs:

— Use onsite drop-off boxes provided by your local pharmacy. If you don’t see those boxes, ask if there’s one available.

— Use mail-back programs from pharmacies. Upon request, pharmacies can give you a prepaid envelope so you can use it to return any unused medication via the U.S. Postal Service.

— Check online for the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day in your community. This gives you the chance to drop off unwanted or unused medications in person at a specific site.

— Use a product like DisposeRx, which you can mix with water in an oral medication’s bottle to render its ingredients inactive. After that, it’s possible to throw the bottle in the trash.

— If the drug is on the FDA’s “Flush List,” you can flush it down the toilet. This list is geared toward drugs that are often misused or abused or drugs that could cause death in adults, children or pets if ingested. Some medications on this list include drugs that contain hydrocodone, methadone or morphine. Flushing these drugs does pose a risk to the environment, according to the FDA, so use flushing only if there isn’t an easily available take-back option.

— Mix medications with something inedible like coffee grounds or cat litter. Seal them in a bag, and dispose of them in the trash. Although take-back disposal methods are preferable, this can serve as a good back-up. Cross out any personal information from prescription bottles before throwing them away to protect your privacy.

