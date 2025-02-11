How to Find the Home That’s a Perfect Match

We all want a home we truly love — a space that feels like your own and perfectly suits your…

We all want a home we truly love — a space that feels like your own and perfectly suits your current needs. But finding that perfect home isn’t easy.

Market competition, limited inventory and changing homebuying needs can make this feel impossible. But there are steps you can take to improve your chances of landing a home you love.

If you’re preparing to buy soon, these expert tips will help you navigate the process and secure the perfect place for you and your family.

1. Narrow Down What You Truly Need to Love the Home

Start by determining what you want and need from a home. “They may feel similar, but they are distinct,” says Blake Blahut, broker associate with Realty ONE Group Inspiration in Orlando, Florida.

“You may need to be within a 30-minute drive of your job or have at least three bedrooms, but you don’t need to have a pool or an updated kitchen. Those are really wants,” says Blahut.

Think about things you can’t change. “You can’t pick up the house and put it in a different neighborhood,” says Blahut. It’s also hard to modify the home’s structure. Don’t look at a new ranch-style build if you want a historic bungalow or midcentury home.

Lastly, consider the overall space. Even if it’s not perfect as it sits, is there enough space to transform it into your ideal home layout?

Shari Gronvall, senior vice president and real estate agent for Compass in the Washington, D.C., area, recalls clients who needed a primary bathroom and large closet. Even though they loved the neighborhood and charm of one particular home, it lacked space to create what they needed. “So it could never become a house they love,” says Gronvall.

Narrowing down your needs and wants before you start touring homes helps you create more accurate search criteria and saves you and your agent time by only focusing on viewing homes you will love.

2. Sweeten Your Offer

Once you find the home that sweeps you off your feet, find ways to sweeten your offer to get the seller to say yes. A good offer isn’t just about the price, it’s about the terms too.

Buyers don’t need to give as much as they did during the pandemic homebuying frenzy. “But they still want to set themselves up for success,” says Blahut. “You want to make it as easy as possible for them to accept your offer.”

The key is figuring out what the seller needs. “Do they need more time to move out or do they want a quick close?” says Blahut. Crafting an ideal offer requires a lot of due diligence and will vary for every seller’s scenario.

Maybe it’s a shorter inspection period or agreeing to do needed repairs after closing instead of placing that burden on the seller.

3. Pull at the Seller’s Heartstrings

When you find a home you want and can instantly envision yourself living there, act fast.

Listing agents will communicate to the seller how much you love the home and emphasize your ability to move quickly.

“Even if their terms aren’t perfect, we can work with it if we have buyers who are emotionally invested in it, because they are less likely to walk away if there’s a problem,” says Gronvall.

In highly competitive markets where you may compete with multiple offers, you can send in a real estate “love letter.” This letter explains who you are and your connection to the home, and potentially helps you stand out against others, even if you’re not the highest offer.

“Tie in who you are with what that property has. Let’s say the house has a beautiful kitchen and you are really into cooking. Mention how you envision spending time in the kitchen. Paint the picture to make an emotional connection that you’ll appreciate the home, which tugs at the seller’s heartstrings, so to speak,” says Blahut.

4. Make It a Perfect Match With Personalization and Upgrades

“If the home isn’t perfect, remember you can always make it the home you love with tweaks. If the space is there, even if it’s dated, it can always be spruced up,” says Gronvall.

Paint, changing out light fixtures, updating the flooring, among other small changes, can transform a space economically and quickly. If you need to adjust the layout, an experienced real estate agent should have great contractors and resources to help you get these changes done quickly, says Gronvall.

“So much of buying a home is life’s timing. The one you love now might not be your forever home,” says Gronvall. Only you can determine what you truly need from a home to make it feel like the perfect fit.

Balancing those needs with available inventory and your budget is key. Start by creating a list of your must-haves, then talk with an experienced agent. They can help refine your search and craft a competitive offer, increasing your chances of securing a home that’s a perfect match.

